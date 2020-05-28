Resources
Thomas Edwin Baum

Thomas Edwin Baum Obituary
Thomas Edwin Baum

Thomas Edwin Baum passed away on May 24, 2020.
He was a retired inspector for Underwriters Laboratories and a retired Veteran. He served our country in the Army, Air Force and National Guard.
Tom was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by two daughters, Christina Jenkins (Rick) and Tonya Harris; and three grandchildren, Kayla Harris, Aly Wright and Tristan Harris.
He was also predeceased by his parents, Edwin & Mary Baum and his brother, Edwin Baum, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Cathedral Community Church in Mauldin at 2 pm which he was a member of.
Published in The Greenville News from May 28 to May 29, 2020
