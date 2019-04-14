|
|
Thomas Edwin Shearer
Greenville, SC - Thomas Edwin Shearer passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Thomas was born in Painesville Ohio, October 3, 1956. Tom was the son of the late Richard T. Shearer and Geraldine Ann Shearer of Painsville Ohio.
Tom was a United States Army veteran. He was employed by Republic Locomotive as a locomotive mechanic and later employed by Hitachi in Greenville SC as a maintenance mechanic.
Tom was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a member of Greenville Woodworkers Guild. He was a woodworking craftsman, making many gifts that his family will always cherish. He loved to camp, most recently returning from a trip to the western United States. Tom was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Greenville South Carolina. He is survived by his siblings Bobbie Nolan, and her husband Jim of Madison Ohio, Michael Shearer and his wife Margie of Greenville South Carolina, Richard R. Shearer of Loveland Colorado and Mary Ann Kozelka of Perry Ohio. His nieces and nephews, Cara Shearer Wood, Andrew James Shearer, Philip Benjamin Shearer, Krystal Marie Pokorny, Nicole Ray Kozelka, Edward Raymond Kozelka, Connor Donovan Nolan, and Devin Clark Nolan. And nine great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30on Thursday April 18th at the Cremation Society of South Carolina 6010 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611
There will be a memorial service at a later date in Painesville Ohio.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 14, 2019