|
|
Thomas Elliot Stewart
Greenville - Thomas Elliot Stewart passed away at home peacefully and surrounded by family on April 26. Born in Springfield, MA, he was a son of the late Thomas Raymond Stewart and Nancy Elliot Stewart. Tom grew up in Mountain Lakes, NJ, where he was a three-sport star athlete at Mountain Lakes High School. He attended Clemson University, and after graduation he worked in its computer department. Tom continued his career with computers in Greenville, working for many years for Digital Equipment Corporation and then for ATS Business Solutions. He retired in 2019.
Tom loved the outdoors and the mountains. He was content each day that he was able to spend working outside in the yard. He was also an excellent artist who built a successful business out of his love for making pencil drawings of houses, local landmarks, and historical buildings.
Tom and his wife of 27 years, Sally White Stewart, had a full marriage with many happy years raising a blended family. The greatest joy in Tom's life were his children, Mitchell Reynolds Stewart (Sarah), Kevin Joseph Malloy (Allison Orvin), Nicholas Elliot Stewart (Emily), Lindsay Stewart Haldeman (Adam), and Grace Stewart LaBounty (Michael); and six grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. Tom was a very involved parent who coached many seasons of basketball and taught children's Sunday School at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Most of all, Tom was kind, generous and caring, and all who met him were impressed with his calm and optimistic demeanor. He remained positive in the face of the synovial sarcoma diagnosis he received 18 months ago. Tom fought bravely and without complaint. Though he finally succumbed to the sarcoma, he never lost his happy disposition or his sense of humor, and never once felt sorry for himself. He loved life, but died a happy man knowing Christ and believing in the promise of eternal life.
Tom is also survived by two sisters, Amy Stewart Wilmarth (Rick) and Louisa Stewart (Terry Dennis); a brother, Alexander Stewart (Mahine); and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held once social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
If you care to make a donation in Tom's memory, please do so to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090 or www.curesarcoma.org/donate.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020