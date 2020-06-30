Thomas Eugene Shiflet
- - Thomas Eugene Shiflet, 72, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, June Hayes Shiflet, their daughter Tamala (Gar) Randolph and their son, Dayton Randolph. Their son Timothy (Angela) Shiflet and children Regan and Meredith Shiflet. Life celebration will begin from 1-3 on Sunday July 5th at Summit Church, 311 Spartanburg Hwy, Wellford, SC. Additional information can be found at Gracelandmortuary-sc.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.