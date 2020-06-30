Thomas Eugene Shiflet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Eugene Shiflet

- - Thomas Eugene Shiflet, 72, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, June Hayes Shiflet, their daughter Tamala (Gar) Randolph and their son, Dayton Randolph. Their son Timothy (Angela) Shiflet and children Regan and Meredith Shiflet. Life celebration will begin from 1-3 on Sunday July 5th at Summit Church, 311 Spartanburg Hwy, Wellford, SC. Additional information can be found at Gracelandmortuary-sc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Summit Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graceland Mortuary - Greenville
4814 White Horse Rd.
Greenville, SC 29610
(864)295-6878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved