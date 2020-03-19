|
|
Thomas Everett Barton
Greenville - Thomas Everett "Black Cat" Barton, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Yarborough Barton from Walhalla, SC; four children: Mike Barton (Donna), Ann Davenport (Ellis), Dawn Brown (Charlie), Melita Graham (Biff); four grandchildren: Ashley, Brantley, Ellise and Jeb; two great grandchildren, Ethan and Emmy; and his beloved dog, Sadie.
He was born and raised in Lancaster, SC by his mother, Melita McCowan Barton. She raised him as a single parent and was a huge influence on every aspect of his life. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of and served at times as a Sunday school teacher at Reedy Fork Baptist Church.
He graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science Degree, George Peabody College with a Master in Arts and received his Doctor of Education from Duke University. He was awarded honorary doctorates from Winthrop University in 2002, University of South Carolina in 2004 and Clemson University in 2005.
After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1946-48, he was recruited by Coach Frank Howard at Clemson University and received a full football scholarship. It was Coach Howard who penned the name "Black Cat" on him for his black hair and quick step. He was on Coach Howard's 1951 Orange Bowl and 1952 Gator Bowl teams. In 1952, he was named Clemson's Athlete of the Year. He was named to All-State, All-South and All-American football teams in 1953 and was drafted by the Pittsburg Steelers. While playing in the college All-Star game at Chicago's Soldier Field he had a career ending injury to his knee.
He was elected to the South Carolina Hall of Fame and the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1987. Coach Howard selected him to his 30-year All-Star Clemson team. This was one of his proudest accomplishments.
After serving in the public school system as a teacher, coach and school superintendent, he became the President of Greenville Technical College serving from 1962-2008. Active in the community he served on numerous local and state boards and served on President Bush's Advisory Committee Education Board.
During his 46 years of service to the Greenville Community he received the Thomas J. Peters Award for Leadership Excellence. He was named as one of the top fifty Chief Executive Officers in Community Colleges. He was named one of the top 25 Leaders in the community by the Greenville News. He was named one of the 50 most influential residents of Greenville by Greenville Business Magazine from 1997-2000. In 1995, he was named Business Person of the Year. He received the Whitney M. Young Humanitarian Award from the Greenville Urban League. He received the state's highest award for a civilian, the Order of the Palmetto in 1975 and 2002. He was also presented the Order of the Poinsettia and named No. 1 Citizen of Greenville in 2003.
In 2000, the main campus of Greenville Technical College was dedicated and renamed in his honor to Dr. Thomas E. Barton Campus.
He will be remembered by those who knew him best as a man of the highest integrity, honesty and love of serving others to make their lives better. He was an avid golf and tennis player and was able to play well into his 80's.
The family would like to express its love and gratitude to his loving caregiver, Renee Jenkins, along with Ingrid, Tammy, Paula, Sarah and Sheba.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thomas E. Barton Endowed Scholarship fund through the Greenville Tech Foundation, MS 6002, P. O. Box 5616, Greenville, SC 29606. 864-250-8835.
In light of the current restrictions placed on us due to the CDC we will not be able to hold services at this time. A Memorial service will be planned as soon as allowed. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeymortuary.com .
The family will be at their respective homes.
Our dad was a very blessed man and he blessed so many others. He will be greatly missed but we know we will see him again someday.
Rest In Peace, Dad.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020