Thomas "Tuck" Franklin McAfee, III
Greenville - We are sad to announce our beloved "Tuck" McAfee; husband of the late Harriet Healey McAfee and son of the late Thomas F and Elisabeth Ward McAfee, died at McCall Hospice House Wednesday May 20, 2020, after complications of a sudden stroke.
Tuck was a humble and gentle leader, who led by following Christ's example to his family and friends.
A graduate of Davidson College, he followed his father and grandfather in a career in funeral service with Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, where he served many Greenville-area families with that same humble and gentle spirit.
He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and earlier served at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church as Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Choir member.
Tuck was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msgr Andrew K Gwinn Council-1668, Fourth Degree, former member of the Downtown Rotary Club, the Commerce Club, and the South Carolina Funeral Directors Association. He was named Rex of the annual Mardi Gras Celebration for his many charitable contributions to his community.
He is survived by sons, Thomas F. McAfee, IV and his wife, Lois, Bill McAfee, and John F. McAfee and his wife, Preston; grandchildren, Elizabeth McAfee, Thomas McAfee, V, Jay McAfee and his wife, Jessica, and Allen McAfee.
Tuck was also predeceased by a son, Stephen Montgomery McAfee and sister, Betty Ward McAfee Tollison.
The body will Lie in State from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday May 21, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, for those who might want to pay their respects.
Tuck's family will have a Private Recitation of the Rosary on Thursday evening.
For the safety of family and friends, a Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Friday, May 22, 2020. The Rite of Committal will follow in Springwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Foundation, 1 St. Francis Drive, Greenville, SC 29601 or Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1209 Brushy Creek Rd, Taylors, SC 29687.
Tuck's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Tuck's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 20 to May 22, 2020