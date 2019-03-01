Services
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
Thomas "Tom" Freeman

Thomas "Tom" Freeman Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Freeman

Greer - Mr. Thomas "Tom" Freeman, widower of Geraldine Freeman, son of the late Albert and Susie Pettus Freeman, Sr., passed February 22, 2019. He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, graduate of Lincoln High School, retired employee with General Electric, United States Army Veteran, member of The American Legion Post No. 0115, and member of The Piedmont Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Survivors are his children: Angela R. Freeman of Snellville, GA, Ray L. (Diane) Martin of Taylors, SC, Paul D. (Jona) Freeman of Chattanooga, TN and Craig O. (Rene) Freeman of Mauldin, SC; grandchildren: Yahnick (Brandis), Sedequa, Yasmin, John Paul, Jerald Arden and Jessica Joy; great-grandchildren: Trinity, Yasir, Leyla and Amoni; siblings: Albert Freeman, Jr. of Greenville, SC, Dorothy Howard of Greer, SC and Nancy Williams Brown of Farmington, MI.

Funeral service Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:00 PM at St. Mark United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The Freeman family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.

www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 1, 2019
