Taylors - Thomas George Van Norstrand, 81, husband of Carole Eleanor Fiegen Van Norstrand, of Taylors, died Monday, June 24, 2019.



Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was a son of the late Robert Valentine Van Norstrand, Sr. and Marion Long Van Norstrand.



Tom served as Captain in the United States Air Force. He was a 1959 graduate of Union College and an officer in his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta.Tom retired in 2002 after 40 years with General Electric. He was an Industrial Sales Engineer. Tom was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was very strong and devoted to the Roman Catholic faith. He served on the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority. Tom was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved to fly model airplanes. He enjoyed boating and spending time with his family at his lake house. Tom was a lifetime lover and owner of many dachshunds.



In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters, Susan Van Norstrand Altis and husband, Michael William of Cumming, GA and Jill Van Norstrand Wall and husband, Christopher Shane of Greenville; two sons, Jeffrey Thomas Van Norstrand of Greenville and Steven Daniel Van Norstrand of Taylors. Tom was very proud of his loving grandchildren, Matthew Ryan Altis, Christopher Logan Wall, Jamie Nicole Altis, Caelen Shane Wall, and Emma Madison Van Norstrand. He is also survived by a sister, Dianna Jane Picolla of Bradenton, FL and a brother, Robert Valentine Van Norstrand, Jr. of Boscawen, NH.



Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel.



Published in The Greenville News on June 28, 2019