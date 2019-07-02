Thomas Heard Few



Greenville - Thomas Heard Few, 20, beloved son of Wesley Dodgen and Kimberly Evans Few, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, after an accidental fall.



Thomas was a rising Junior at Clemson University studying construction science. Family and friends remember Thomas as the personification of joy, enthusiasm, and creativity. Social media overflows with tributes to Thomas's great love for his family, his friends, his community, and of course, Clemson University—Go Tigers!



In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his brother William Evans Few, his twin brother James MacRae Few, and his sister MaryWesley Few, whom he adored. The rest of his surviving family includes grandparents Elizabeth Sikes Evans, of Augusta, Belva Beasley Few, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. J. Kendall Few, of Greer; and uncles and aunts John Cannon Few, of Greenville, Elizabeth Kendall Few and Montgomery Maguire, of Richmond, Lauren E. and Steve Spivey, of Augusta, and Donald N. and Pamela F. Evans, of Birmingham. He left first cousins, Charles Lawson Evans, Marlowe Jean Maguire, Mary Reed Few, Anna Gillespie Few, and Cannon Mims Few. Thomas also leaves behind his beautiful girlfriend Erin McDonough. Thomas was predeceased by his brother Fielder Jennings Few and his grandfather Donald N. Evans.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the home of David and Carrie Hudson, 132 Rockingham Road, Greenville, South Carolina, 29607. A memorial service will be held for Thomas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church (Downtown Campus), 200 Buncombe Street in Greenville. The family will receive friends following the service until 4:30 p.m. in the Orders Parlor.



The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, family and friends consider a memorial gift in the name Thomas Heard Few to Emmanuel's Hammer, a non-profit organization that rebuilds homes for families who have faced a disaster or other critical situation. https://ehammer1.org



Thomas was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Boys State, and a feisty competitor in all sports. Those who were lucky enough to know Thomas remember a friend who loved people at the deepest level. Thomas was constantly smiling, and never failed to make everyone around him feel at home—loved and heard. And Thomas not only loved his friends and family, but he loved doing his favorite things with them. From hunting and fishing, to building tables and his infamous wooden "boat," to attending football games at Death Valley in Clemson and so many other activities, the joy of simply being with Thomas is a blessing we will never forget. The family is honored that dozens of the young men who shared these experiences with Thomas, MacRae, and Evans over so many years will serve as honorary pallbearers at the memorial service. The spirit of "T-Few" will live with us forever.



