Thomas "Dean" Holtzclaw
Thomas "Dean" Holtzclaw

Greenville - Thomas "Dean" Holtzclaw, 79, beloved husband of 55 years, of the late Betty Holtzclaw, died Monday, July 20, 2020.

Born in Iva, SC, he was the son of the late Grady and Ethel Chandler Holtzclaw.

Mr. Holtzclaw served his country as a member of the United States Army and worked at JPS and DTI/HSB. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church. Dean was passionate about football, especially the Carolina Gamecocks and the Atlanta Falcons. He was a very loyal person and loved working out in is immaculate yard.

He is survived by daughter, Lee Ann Ray; grandson, Corey Ray (Natalie White); sister, Laura Townsend (James); goddaughter Julie Quinn; nieces, Deanna Morgan, Susan Morgan, and Kathy Lima (Gary); nephews, Gary Dalton, Jack Morgan (Melissa), and Glenn Dalton, thank you for your love and care for Dean. The family would like to express their gratitude for all of Dean's caregivers during his illness.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the residence, 19 Alice Farr Drive, Greenville, SC 29617. The family prefers that all guests in attendance follow the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and wear masks inside the home. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to ALS: www.als.org, The ALS Association South Carolina Chapter, 130 Gardeners Circle, PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455, 803-851-3233.

Friends are encouraged to leave condolence "Hugs from Home" messages for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
the residence
JUL
26
Funeral service
01:30 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
July 22, 2020
Dean was a diligent employee and co worker for many years at Stevens. He has fought hard and gone to his reward.
Les Burns
Coworker
