Thomas Insinga
Simpsonville - Thomas Insinga, 76, husband of Linda Insinga, died Monday, June 8, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Dominic Insinga and Mary Drao.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Murphy and husband, Robert, and Mary Thomas and significant other, Rico Mattison; grandchildren, Robert Murphy, Mariessa Murphy, Payton Murphy, Nicholas Insinga, Breanne Thomas, ViaCherie Bush, Destiny Mattison; and his sister, Jo Ann Guzman.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes with limited seating available to allow for social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your Local American Legion or VA.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.