The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Burial
Following Services
Wood Memorial Park.
Thomas J. Corbin Obituary
Thomas J. Corbin

Greer - Thomas James Corbin, 77, formerly of Greer, passed away September 18, 2019 at his home in Elgin, South Carolina.

A native of Greenville County, a son of the late J.C. and Ruth Smith Corbin, he was a retired employee of Shirley's Iron Works, Inc., a former member of the SC National Guard and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is one sister, Ruth Newton of Elgin.

He was predeceased by one brother, Paul Corbin and one sister, Willene Redd.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 12:45p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 21, 2019
