Thomas "Tom" J. Feldman
Greenville - Thomas (Tom) J. Feldman Sr. (75) of Greenville, SC (and formerly of Little River, SC and Western NY) passed away peacefully on November 4th.
Born on March 28, 1945 in Buffalo, NY; he was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Margaret Feldman. In 1967 he married GeorgAnn (Stoessel Smith), she survives. They recently celebrated 53 years together, but had known each other since they were in 6th grade. Also surviving are three children; Kris (Steve) Cassell of Greenville, SC, Tom (Nancy) Feldman of Edwards, IL, and Jim Feldman of Myrtle Beach, SC. He is further survived by four grandchildren; Jack and Kyra Cassell, and John and Charlie Feldman; and one sister, Pat (David) Moore of LeRoy, NY, and one brother-in-law Jim (Mary) Smith of Batavia, NY.
In his final days he was able to spend time with all of his children, while his wife (and best friend) was at his side. Tom had a successful career in healthcare administration (spanning six decades) in Buffalo, NY, Syracuse, NY and Myrtle Beach, SC. He received his Masters Degree from Trinity University and held a Bachelor Degree from Empire State College. He was incredibly active in his Parish and was an ardent supporter of the Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a past Grand Knight of his local council. He was also a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. In his leisure time, Tom enjoyed being with his dog (Bolt), working outside, or watching sporting events on television. Tom was a big fan of the Buffalo Bills. He and GeorgAnn literally traveled the world, with stops in; various countries of Europe, China, Russia, and the Holy Land. This past year, he was also able to visit the Vatican. Tom didn't know a stranger; and was always interested in talking (with everyone) about his family, his career, and all things related to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach, SC. A funeral mass will be held there for Tom on Monday, November 23rd at 11 o'clock in the morning, officiated by Father Ray Leonard.
Tom was a man of great faith, and his family is taking solace in knowing that his soul is at peace in Heaven. Special thanks to the entire staff at Rolling Green Village and Agape Hospice in Greenville, for their incredible care of Tom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Tom's name, to a charity of the donor's wishes.
