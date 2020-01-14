Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Clemson Outdoor Lab in Kresge Hall
415 Charlie White Trail, Clemson University
Pendleton, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Taylors, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Reardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Reardon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Reardon Obituary
Thomas J. Reardon

Seneca - Thomas J. Reardon, 73, of Seneca, beloved husband of Vicky Reardon, passed away at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Tom was a son of the late Francis J. "Pete" Reardon and Mary Foran Reardon. He received his undergraduate degree from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science in 1968. In 1972, he received a Master of Science degree from Clemson University and throughout his life was an avid football fan and colorful supporter of his alma mater. Tom was the owner and proprietor of CH Patrick & Company, Inc. in Greenville and attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors for many years.

In addition to his wife Vicky, he is survived by his six sons, Tom (Jean), Jerry (Liz), Pat, Tim (Mandy), Kevin, and Sean; two step-sons, Corey (Misty) and Trey; ten adored grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald "Jerry" Reardon.

A celebration of life service and gathering will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemson Outdoor Lab in Kresge Hall, 415 Charlie White Trail, Clemson University, Pendleton, SC 29670. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Taylors. A private burial in Pennsylvania will be held at the convenience of his family at a later date.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes - Downtown Chapel has care of Mr. Reardon's arrangements. Tom's family wishes to thank the medical staff on the lung transplant team at Duke University Hospital for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lung Transplant Foundation, 1249 Kildaire Farm Road, #323, Cary, NC 27511. Kindly visit www.lungtransplantfoundation.org/donate/ for more information and to print and complete the tribute portion of the donation form. When mailing a check donation, please make it payable to: The Lung Transplant Foundation.

To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now