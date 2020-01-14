|
|
Thomas J. Reardon
Seneca - Thomas J. Reardon, 73, of Seneca, beloved husband of Vicky Reardon, passed away at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Tom was a son of the late Francis J. "Pete" Reardon and Mary Foran Reardon. He received his undergraduate degree from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science in 1968. In 1972, he received a Master of Science degree from Clemson University and throughout his life was an avid football fan and colorful supporter of his alma mater. Tom was the owner and proprietor of CH Patrick & Company, Inc. in Greenville and attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors for many years.
In addition to his wife Vicky, he is survived by his six sons, Tom (Jean), Jerry (Liz), Pat, Tim (Mandy), Kevin, and Sean; two step-sons, Corey (Misty) and Trey; ten adored grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald "Jerry" Reardon.
A celebration of life service and gathering will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemson Outdoor Lab in Kresge Hall, 415 Charlie White Trail, Clemson University, Pendleton, SC 29670. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Taylors. A private burial in Pennsylvania will be held at the convenience of his family at a later date.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes - Downtown Chapel has care of Mr. Reardon's arrangements. Tom's family wishes to thank the medical staff on the lung transplant team at Duke University Hospital for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lung Transplant Foundation, 1249 Kildaire Farm Road, #323, Cary, NC 27511. Kindly visit www.lungtransplantfoundation.org/donate/ for more information and to print and complete the tribute portion of the donation form. When mailing a check donation, please make it payable to: The Lung Transplant Foundation.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020