|
|
Thomas Jefferson Tisdale, Jr.
Charleston - Thomas Jefferson Tisdale, Jr., 75, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Carol Martin Tisdale passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A Reception will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Born August 14, 1943 in Sumter, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Tisdale, Sr. and the late Henrietta Touchberry Tisdale. Jeff attended Clemson University and was the Drum Major from 1962-1965. He was a founding member of the Clemson University Tiger Band Association with the first impromptu meeting of former Tiger Band Alumni taking place at the Clemson House on April 22, 1977. He retired from the State of South Carolina where he was the Special Schools Education Manager. Jeff was a member of the Charleston Rifle Club, Elks Lodge #242 and German Friendly Society. He loved planes, mechanics, history and was an avid reader. He was a walking GPS. No matter where you were in the State of South Carolina, you could call him and give him a mile marker and he could tell you what exit to take and which highways/roads it would connect you with. He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, golf, dancing and Clemson University.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Kelly Smith (Scott), Katie Wise (Kent); sons, Jeff Tisdale, III (Barbie), Ryan Tisdsle (Beth); sister, Cyndy Cherry (Dean), as well as grandchildren, Stephen, Evan, Shelby, Ansley, Kayla, Watts and great-grandchildren, Hendrixx and Emma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CUTBA, P.O. Box 1348, Clemson, SC 29633.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019