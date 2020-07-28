Thomas "Tom" John Crudelle
Greenville - Thomas "Tom" John Crudelle, 67, loving husband of Cathryn Crudelle for 41 years, of Greenville, died Monday, July 27, 2020.
Born in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of the late Alphonso and Caroline DePaul Crudelle.
Tom retired from Michelin North America after 26 years. He was an avid Yankees' baseball fan and also enjoyed hiking and gardening outdoors. Tom was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a sister, Judith O'Connor (Kerry); and his dog, Buddy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.
