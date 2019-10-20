Services
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Columbia - Mr. Thomas Lemuel "Jack" Coker, 86, of Columbia, died Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born August 19, 1933 in Greenville County, SC, he was a son of the late Rufus Albert Coker and Myrtle Crisp Coker.

Jack is survived by his wife, Carol Myree Bannister Coker of Columbia; son, Michael T. Coker (Sharon) of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren, Samantha Collins (Kenny), of Shelby, NC, Thomas Coker and Benjamin Coker, both of Savannah, GA; and a great-grandson, Grayson.

A funeral service for Mr. Coker will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday, October 26th, at St. Andrews Baptist Church with Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at 3 o'clock, at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont, SC. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening beginning at 6 o'clock with Masonic Rites to follow at 7:30 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
