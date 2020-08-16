Thomas "Tom" Lee McCracken
Greer - Thomas "Tom" Lee McCracken, 83, husband of Frances Childers McCracken for 64 years, went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 14, 2020.
Mr. McCracken was born in Rock Hill to the late Paul R. and Helene Ennis McCracken. He attended the University of South Carolina and was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. He worked for Snyder's Auto Sales for 40 years. Tom enjoyed football, golf and fishing and was a lifetime member of the Gamecock Club.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four daughters, Cindy Harrison (Tony), Teri Hyer, Patricia Abbott (Tommy) and Kaye McCracken (Pal); nine grandchildren, Brian Abbott, Justin Abbott (Melissa), Tristan Abbott, TJ Abbott, Ashley Harton (Jesse), Lee Harrison (Jamie), Taylor Howe (Jamey), Brittany Howe, and McKenzie Hyer (Clayton) and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday in the mausoleum chapel at Graceland East Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society
, 107 Westpark Blvd, Columbia, SC 29210.
Fletcher Funeral Service