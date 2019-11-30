|
|
Thomas Marion Hollingsworth
Mauldin - Thomas Marion Hollingsworth, 73, husband of Pamela Jayne Ritchey Hollingsworth, of Mauldin, died Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Hollingsworth.
Thomas served in the United States Navy. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his loving wife Thomas is survived by a sister, Ann Weaver; a brother, Johnny and his wife Delanie Hollingsworth, and brothers in law, Patrick Ritchey and Robert Lee Ritchey.
A graveside service will be held, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Nursing Center, 4605 Belton Hwy., Anderson, SC, 29621 or South Carolina Patriots Hospice at the same address.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019