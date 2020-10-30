Thomas Michael Stroud
Taylors - Thomas Michael Stroud, 66, of Taylors, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cottingham Hospice House.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was a son of Doris Hice Stroud and the late Thomas Freeman Stroud. He was retired from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Along with his mother he is survived by a sister: Becky Spencer (Tony); a niece: Meredith Frees (Nick); a nephew: Chuck Spencer; and a great-nephew: Brooks Frees.
Memorial services will be held Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.
Family requests that everyone who attends the service to please follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orphans Promise Ministries on CBN. 977 Centerville Turn Pike Virginia Beach, Virginia 23463
