Thomas Michael Stroud
Thomas Michael Stroud

Taylors - Thomas Michael Stroud, 66, of Taylors, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was a son of Doris Hice Stroud and the late Thomas Freeman Stroud. He was retired from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Along with his mother he is survived by a sister: Becky Spencer (Tony); a niece: Meredith Frees (Nick); a nephew: Chuck Spencer; and a great-nephew: Brooks Frees.

Memorial services will be held Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.

Family requests that everyone who attends the service to please follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orphans Promise Ministries on CBN. 977 Centerville Turn Pike Virginia Beach, Virginia 23463

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, SC, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
