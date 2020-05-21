|
Thomas Olin Hooker
Easley - Thomas Olin Hooker, 60, of Easley, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of Edna Hooker Tucker and the late William Yancy Hooker.
He was employed by Jennings Dill.
Thomas is survived by his children,Cynthia Hardin and Gabriel Hooker; grandchildren, Zakiya Hardin and Haliyah Hardin; adopted children, Crystal Howard, Vanessa Hammond and Stoney Hooker; life partner, Kimberly Pace; siblings, Janice Goforth, Julia Clark, Tina Clark and Danny Hooker; and ten great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Graceland West Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 25, 2020