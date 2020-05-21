Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Graceland West Cemetery
Thomas Olin Hooker Obituary
Thomas Olin Hooker

Easley - Thomas Olin Hooker, 60, of Easley, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of Edna Hooker Tucker and the late William Yancy Hooker.

He was employed by Jennings Dill.

Thomas is survived by his children,Cynthia Hardin and Gabriel Hooker; grandchildren, Zakiya Hardin and Haliyah Hardin; adopted children, Crystal Howard, Vanessa Hammond and Stoney Hooker; life partner, Kimberly Pace; siblings, Janice Goforth, Julia Clark, Tina Clark and Danny Hooker; and ten great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Graceland West Cemetery.

The family encourages those at home to share your condolences on the tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 25, 2020
