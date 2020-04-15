|
|
Thomas R. Williams
Piedmont - Thomas R. Williams, husband of Wanda S. "Noni" Williams, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday morning at 4:00, April 11, 2020.
Tommy retired from Platt-Saco-Lowell after 40 years and has since enjoyed maintaining and managing Spring River Park, a community which he created and developed.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years; daughter, Christy Batson and grandson Tommy Batson of Powdersville; God given daughter, Trista "Cleo Grace" Hahn and her husband, Chad; special grandchildren, Noah and Tucker Hahn; his dedicated friend and sister, Cora Evans; nieces, Joann Lark of Pelzer, Patti Barbre and Teresa Mann of Piedmont; and nephews, Bob and Thomas Evans of Pelzer. A special place in his heart is reserved for his dear friend and helper in business, Barbara Looper; and his "Best Buddy" and neighbor, Stacy Painter.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Moore; and brother, Rod Williams.
We are forever grateful for the special loving "nursing" and assistance of Cleo and special friend, Christy Brannon, knowledgeable of his medical condition.
Papa, as he came to be known to the many new friends who came into to his life, both young and not-so-young was especially proud of, and close to, his namesake "little" Tommy. They shared adventures from river canoeing and pier fishing to gardening and tree planting.
Tommy was born in Franklin, NC, September 24, 1938, a few years before his family relocated to Piedmont, where they operated a small farm. He and Rod spent a dream boyhood roaming the riverbank woods, fishing, hunting, and camping. He instinctively loved the Blue Ridge Mountains to which he continually returned, above all enjoying over 20 years of vacationing at the Trinity Retreat with our "Junaluska" family so close to his heart, especially Jerry Weisner, who kept the old house humming.
He was a man of strength who loved to work outside and yet he possessed a profound appreciation for beauty. Nothing made him happier than creating a flower arrangement. And if you knew him, you have probably been the recipient of one.
He made an impact on people by helping and spending time with them in a way that spoke to each of their lives uniquely. He was a man of his word and a person many relied on and trusted. There are not words to describe the hole that has been left in our hearts during this time of separation, but we find comfort in knowing that one day we will join him and be together again.
This summer, a celebration of his life will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Powdersville. Date to be announced.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020