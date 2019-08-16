Services
More Obituaries for Thomas Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ray Lawrence Jr.


1939 - 2019
Thomas Ray Lawrence Jr. Obituary
Thomas Ray Lawrence Jr.

Greenville - Thomas Ray Lawrence Jr., 80, of Greenville, SC passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts on April 10, 1949, he was the son to the late Thomas R. & Claire S. Lawrence. Retiring from the Greenville Library System after 35 years of service, he earned his Masters degree in Sociology from Kent State University in Ohio. He also attended Rutgers University for his graduate library training. Friends will remember him most for his humor and joy of classical music and film.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 16, 2019
