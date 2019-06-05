Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Marietta - Thomas Dewey Scruggs, Sr., 72, of Marietta, SC went home to be with the Lord on June 2nd after an extended illness. He was the son of Thomas Butler Scruggs and Sara Myrtice Smith. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Rita Scruggs, brother Ronald Scruggs (Karen) of Greenville, SC, sister Teresa Tollison (Patrick) of Laurens, SC , son Thomas D Scruggs Jr. (Shannon) of Columbia, SC and grandchildren Megan, Andrew, Michael, and Kendall.

Thomas was a faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church for many years. He worked in the manufacturing business until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed playing the guitar from his younger days in a local band and served as assistant song leader at his church. Two of his lifelong passions were fishing and model cars. Thomas was loved by those who knew him and lived out his faith for all to see.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on June 5, 2019
