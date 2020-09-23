Thomas W. Wood Sr.
Taylors - Thomas W. Wood Sr., 79, husband of Betty Walker Wood, peacefully departed this life Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home. He and his lovely wife Betty were joined in marriage on October 7, 1961 for 58 years.
Born on May 7, 1941 in Taylors, SC, he was a son of the late Myron and Florence Parker Wood.
He was a devoted and faithful member of Aiken Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Taylors, SC, where he served in many leadership capacities; past First Vice Chairman of the Deacon Board Ministry, president emeritus of the Brotherhood Ministry for 25 years, Sunday School and Bible Study teacher, member of the trustee ministry and the male choir. His motto was "If you do your best, God will do the rest."
Thomas grew up in Taylors, SC. He attended Taylors Rosenwald School and graduated in 1960 from Lincoln High School. He was employed for over 40 years in the trucking industry; Standard Trucking Company and Overnite Transportation Company where he retired in 2003.
He was an avid gardner and enjoyed the great outdoors, but his greatest love and joy were his family and spending time with them.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sytrena Wood Greer, and husband, William (Bill), and Thomasiena Wood Hyatt; a son, Thomas W. Wood Jr., and wife, Sharon; four granddaughters, Ashley Hyatt Kelling, and husband, Chad, Andrea Greer Thomas, Brittney Greer, and Ashlyn Wood; a grandson, B.J. Hyatt, and wife, Alicia; three great granddaughters, Ryleigh and Ryann Thomas, and Ava Kelling; three brothers, Sherman (Sonny) Drummond, and wife, Mary Ann, Myron S. Wood, and Elvis Wood, and wife, Joyce; and three sisters, Margaret Wood Harrison, Eleanor Wood, and Gloria Wood-Hatton, and husband, Odis; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
This year he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Susie Alene Walker Wood, and a brother-in-law, Paul Douglas Harrison, Sr.
Although no formal receiving of friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Aiken Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Aiken Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 794, Taylors SC, 29687.
