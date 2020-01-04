|
Thurla J. Breese
Simpsonville - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Thurla, our loving and devoted sister, aunt, and friend to all lives she touched. She left us peacefully and unexpectedly on December 30th, 2019.
Thurla was born in Warren, OH. She was the daughter of the late Thurl W. and Hesper M. Breese. She was the cherished sister of Twila Breese, Debra Breese and Roxie (predeceased).
Thurla was a loving aunt to her nephew, Lenny Klingensmith and her nieces, Michelle Arcaro and Tina Murphy. She was an adoring aunt to 7 great-nephews and great-nieces.
Thurla retired from General Electric. She was raised a Seventh Day Adventist and continued to practice her faith. She was a good listener, always had advice, and gave the best hugs. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be to , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. For service info and messages of condolence visit www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020