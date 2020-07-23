1/
Tilda Marie Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tilda Marie Young

Greenville - Tilda Marie Young, 91, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Edward and Anna Belle Worley Young.

Miss Young was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

She is survived by niece, Donna Thackston and her husband, Jimmy; great niece, Anna Duncan and her husband, Rusty; great nephew, Jonathan Thackston and his wife, Jensen; 3 great great nieces, Ava and Emily Duncan and Jessa Thackston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Glenn W. Young and nephew, Glenn Edward "Eddie" Young.

Private Graveside in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 306 N Franklin Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved