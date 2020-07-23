Tilda Marie Young
Greenville - Tilda Marie Young, 91, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Edward and Anna Belle Worley Young.
Miss Young was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
She is survived by niece, Donna Thackston and her husband, Jimmy; great niece, Anna Duncan and her husband, Rusty; great nephew, Jonathan Thackston and his wife, Jensen; 3 great great nieces, Ava and Emily Duncan and Jessa Thackston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Glenn W. Young and nephew, Glenn Edward "Eddie" Young.
Private Graveside in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 306 N Franklin Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.
