Timothy "Tim" Crowe
Timothy "Tim" Crowe

Greenville - Timothy "Tim" Lee Crowe, 57, of Greenville, tragically died on the morning of Friday, September 11, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Family and friends are invited to a garden gathering celebrating Tim's life at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending this outdoor event are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face covering or mask.

To read his extended obituary and send condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
