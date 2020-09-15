Timothy "Tim" Crowe
Greenville - Timothy "Tim" Lee Crowe, 57, of Greenville, tragically died on the morning of Friday, September 11, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Family and friends are invited to a garden gathering celebrating Tim's life at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending this outdoor event are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face covering or mask.
