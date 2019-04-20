|
Timothy Lamar Williams
Buford, GA - Timothy Lamar Williams of 3308 Hinsdale lane Buford, GA died Sunday, April 14,2019
He is predeceased by his father James Calvin Williams Jr.
Surviving are his wife Robbin G. Williams of the home; one son, Timothy D.N. Williams of Norcross. GA.; one daughter, Taylor L Williams of the home; his mother, Billie G. Williams of Taylors, SC; Sister, Terri Summers of Houston, Tx.
Funeral: Saturday, 2:00 P.M. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 911 St. Mark Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 20, 2019