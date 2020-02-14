Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Timothy Mauldin Obituary
Timothy Mauldin

Easley - Timothy "Tim" Ryan Mauldin, 30, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Born in Greenville, a son of Barry W. Mauldin and Evelyn Moleta Black Mauldin, he was an amazing father who loved his four children beyond measure and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed baseball, fishing, and cooking. He was a four-year letterman at Wren High School, where he was All Regional and awarded the Jerry Bagwell Award. He went on to play baseball for two years at U.S.C., Sumter, and then graduated from U.S.C., Columbia, where he earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice. He attended 5 Point Church in Easley and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sons, Aaden Mauldin and Greyson Mauldin; his daughters, Whitley Mauldin and Gracie Taylor; and his girlfriend, Hannah Goldsmith.

He was predeceased by a brother, Benjamin "Ben" Chandler Mauldin; paternal grandparents, Ben Mauldin and Jessie Mauldin; and maternal grandparents, Chandler Black and Janet Smith Black.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West, 4814 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International at gideons.org.

Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory - Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
