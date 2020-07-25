1/
Timothy Patrick (Teeper) Crawford
Timothy Patrick (Teeper) Crawford

Brighton, MA - Mr. Crawford passed away on July 22,2020. He was 63 yrs. old. He was the son of John (Jack) Crawford and Rosemary Crawford.

Surviving are siblings: Carol Terry (Richard) of West Columbia SC, Donna McHugh (Sonny) of Douglasville , GA and Suzanne Crawford of Piedmont SC, David Crawford (Ginny) of Summerville SC, John Crawford Jr (Sandy) of Easley, SC and Michael Crawford of Lexington, SC. He was predeceased by Jennifer Crawford of Piedmont, SC.

Memorials can be made to: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tn 38105




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
