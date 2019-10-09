|
Timothy T. Taylor
Pickens - Timothy T. Taylor, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 3, 2019. Born on February 8, 1939, in Kenton, OH he is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Carolyn F. Taylor, his children, Shawn (Andy) Taylor Kaminski, Ian Taylor, and Kristen (Matt) Taylor Wise, his grandchildren, Claire & Jack Kaminski, and Aidan, Ethan & Liam Wise. He is also survived by his sisters Sr. Elaine Taylor, Jane (Ed) Taylor Kantowicz & Mary Taylor.
Tim believed in hard work and loyalty. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. After graduating with a history degree from Western Illinois University, Tim worked his way up with Michelin Tires starting as a warehouse employee. Over the course of a 28-year career he wore many hats including Field Engineer, Field Tire Evaluation Manager, and Quantitative Data Analyst. He retired from the company in 2001.
Tim, an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast, spent his vacations and free time backpacking, camping, kayaking, fishing, and exploring every mountain he could find. When it came time to retire, Tim knew he wanted to live by Table Rock Mountain. A gifted carpenter, Tim hand crafted many of the beautiful features in their retirement home. The family gathered here for Thanksgiving for more than 20 years.
Despite moving to multiple cities throughout his life, Tim remained a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. He instilled a love of football in all of his children through weekly football pools (for the honor of skipping dinner dishes & bragging rights).
Runner, reader, pet lover, Tim's interests and talents were both interesting and diverse. He worked the crossword puzzle & jumbo every single day. He loved brain teasers of all kinds and had a mind for useless trivia. He spoke with conviction and what he didn't know, he wasn't afraid to make up.
Tim had a passion for foreign travel, red wine, French & Italian cooking, history, the food network, classic rock, and Willie Nelson. He had a zeal for living life and every day to the fullest.
A memorial celebration honoring Tim's life is planned for Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at Greenbrier Farms (766 Hester Store Road, Easley, SC). To RSVP for the celebration or to share online condolences go to https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/timothy-t-taylor/1623.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 9, 2019