Timothy W. Dallman
Greenville - Timothy W. Dallman, 45, of the Welcome Community of Greenville County, was called to his eternal home by his Lord on June 12, 2019. Tim is survived by his parents, William A. Dallman of Taylors, SC and Dorothea R. Dallman of Springfield, MO; his two nieces, Roseann Humenanski of Greenville County and Samantha McGuire of Calabash, NC. Tim is preceded in death by his sister, Sherri E. Humenanski. A memorial service for Tim will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville by Reverend Steve Saxe,
Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019