Tina Duncan Hunter Scheele
Greenville - Tina Duncan Hunter Scheele, 64, of Greenville, SC, passed away at home on June 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Paul; her three children, Jennifer (David) Stengl, of Wake Forest, NC, Patrick Hunter, and Alex Hunter, both of Greenville; her four grandchildren, Will Stengl, Claire Stengl, Hunter Stengl and Mason Hunter; and two step-children, Phil Scheele and Melinda Scheele. She is also survived by her sister, Delinda Dickerson; and brother, David Duncan, both of Greenville; along with many loving cousins, nephews, a niece, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Duncan.
Tina was born on October 12, 1954 in Greenville, SC, the daughter of the late Juanita Carver Duncan and the late John Reid Duncan. She was raised in Greenville, graduating from Greenville High School in 1973. She went on to Greenville Technical College to become a registered nurse, and then furthered her education at Clemson University where she earned both Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in nursing. She had a long and distinguished career as a registered nurse, including years as a nurse manager at St Francis Hospital, and years as a nursing instructor at Greenville Tech. Many of her former students would attest to the positive impact she had through the skilled thoroughness of the clinical training she so expertly provided.
A memorial service celebrating Tina's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Dr, Greenville, SC 29607. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 2:45 p.m. at the mortuary prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) Foundation, P.O. Box 329 Monkton, MD 21111 or curehht.org.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019