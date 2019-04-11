|
Tina Ernestine Fowler
Simpsonville - As a memorial on the one-year anniversary of Tina's passing her family wanted to share the following which they elected to not run at the time of her passing.
Tina E. Fowler, 63, of Simpsonville, wife of James Fowler Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 while surrounded by her family.
Born in Piedmont, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ernest & Pearl Neal. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church. Tina served as a Registered Nurse with the Greenville Memorial Hospital for over thirty years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Fowler is survived by one son, Ray Fowler and his wife, Erin, of Simpsonville; one daughter, Tonya Fowler-Owens and her husband, Soup Owens-Fowler, of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Jay, Abby & Lily Fowler; one brother, Wesley; and two sisters, Vickie and Joanne.
Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019