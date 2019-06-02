Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Tipp Lasseter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tipp F. Lasseter


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tipp F. Lasseter Obituary
Tipp F. Lasseter

Greer - Tipp Forrester Lasseter, 69, passed away on May 28, 2019 at his home.

A native of Dothan, AL, son of Carolyn Dean Lasseter and the late Cecil Tipp Lasseter, he was a retired employee for McKinney Dodge and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Jo McCarson Lasseter, of the home; one son, Shane Lasseter (Jenny) of Greenville; one daughter, Caren Stansell of Greer; one brother, Pete Lasseter (Cindy) of Dothan, AL; one sister, Lisa Mobley of Macon, GA and one granddaughter, Auden Ruth Stansell.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.

Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now