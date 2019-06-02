|
Tipp F. Lasseter
Greer - Tipp Forrester Lasseter, 69, passed away on May 28, 2019 at his home.
A native of Dothan, AL, son of Carolyn Dean Lasseter and the late Cecil Tipp Lasseter, he was a retired employee for McKinney Dodge and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Jo McCarson Lasseter, of the home; one son, Shane Lasseter (Jenny) of Greenville; one daughter, Caren Stansell of Greer; one brother, Pete Lasseter (Cindy) of Dothan, AL; one sister, Lisa Mobley of Macon, GA and one granddaughter, Auden Ruth Stansell.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019