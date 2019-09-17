Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Taylors - Robert Paul "Toby" Tyler, 78, passed away September 15, 2019.

A native of Utica, New York, son of the late Nathan Leroy and Clara Ann Vanderlan Tyler, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a retired charter pilot, attended Heritage Chapel Baptist Church and was a member of Taylors Masonic Lodge #345.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Lou Price Tyler of the home; two daughters, Debbie Disher of Charleston and Wanda Atkins of Powdersville; three children; and a brother, Harold Tyler of California.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Keith Crowe.

The family is at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Agape Hospice, 529 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 17, 2019
