Toby Tyler
Taylors - Robert Paul "Toby" Tyler, 78, passed away September 15, 2019.
A native of Utica, New York, son of the late Nathan Leroy and Clara Ann Vanderlan Tyler, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a retired charter pilot, attended Heritage Chapel Baptist Church and was a member of Taylors Masonic Lodge #345.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Lou Price Tyler of the home; two daughters, Debbie Disher of Charleston and Wanda Atkins of Powdersville; three children; and a brother, Harold Tyler of California.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Keith Crowe.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Agape Hospice, 529 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 17, 2019