|
|
Todd G. Miller
Greer - Todd Gregory Miller, 55, passed away November 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
A native of Greenville County, the son of Charlton E. "Butch" Miller, Jr. and Sonja Brannon Miller of Greer, he was an employee of the banking industry and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his parents are one brother, Chris Miller (Cindy) of Taylors; one niece, Savannah Miller and one nephew, Charlie Miller (Alicia).
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Ms. Dottie Bryson.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family is at the home of his parents.
Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1 Shircliff Way, 4th Floor, Jacksonville, Florida 32204.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019