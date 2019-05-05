Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nine Forks Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Nine Forks Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
Nine Forks Baptist Church Cemetary
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony McCuen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony A. McCuen


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Tony A. McCuen Obituary
Tony A. McCuen

Clinton, SC - Anthony Alton "Tony" McCuen, 57, of The Whitten Center, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Born in Easley on January 2, 1962, the son of Wanda Ellenburg McCuen of Dacusville and the late Henry Alton McCuen.

Tony was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church and enjoyed visiting with family and riding in the car.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Donna Hall of Dacusville, Karol Raines (Chris) of Mauldin and Gayle Amos of Liberty.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Nine Forks Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, from 3:00 PM until 3:45 PM in the church parlor.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to The Whitten Center, 28373 US-76, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now