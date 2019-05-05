Tony A. McCuen



Clinton, SC - Anthony Alton "Tony" McCuen, 57, of The Whitten Center, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Born in Easley on January 2, 1962, the son of Wanda Ellenburg McCuen of Dacusville and the late Henry Alton McCuen.



Tony was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church and enjoyed visiting with family and riding in the car.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Donna Hall of Dacusville, Karol Raines (Chris) of Mauldin and Gayle Amos of Liberty.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Nine Forks Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, from 3:00 PM until 3:45 PM in the church parlor.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to The Whitten Center, 28373 US-76, Clinton, SC 29325.



The family will be at their respective homes.



Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019