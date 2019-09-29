|
Tony Harper
Greenville - Antony Caldwell Harper passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at age 83 after a yearlong battle with kidney cancer. He was born on January 5, 1936 in Greenville, SC to Herbert Caldwell and Elizabeth Stone Harper. After graduation from the University of Georgia he joined Caldwell in the family business, Harper Brothers Office Supply and Furniture, which would eventually become Timberland Capital Investments, with numerous real estate holdings in downtown Greenville and elsewhere. Tony assumed leadership of the business in the 1990's, and has been an active figure in Greenville's growth and particularly the revival of the West End Business District.
Along with his involvement with his business Tony had an immense interest in the history of our Nation and particularly that of the Native American people of South Carolina. His contributions in pursuit of better understanding their way of life were both moral and monetary; as a charter member of the Archaeological Research Trust he participated in and assisted with funding of several archaeological research projects.
Tony is survived by his wife Deborah, his daughter Lane Legare Harper and son Stone Caldwell Harper, and his granddaughter Ridley Harper. Following his wishes, no funeral service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance, 24 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 20601.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019