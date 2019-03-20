|
Tony L. Hannon Sr.
Edisto Island - Tony L. Hannon, Sr., husband of Diann Finch Hannon, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Mr. Hannon was born in Greenville to the late Frank Lewis Hannon and Betty Jean Turner Hannon. He loved his family, his pets, fishing and metal detecting. He attended Redeemer Fellowship of Edisto Island.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Tony Hannon, Jr. (Tricia) and Jason Hannon (Kelly); four grandchildren, Rylie Hannon, Grant Hannon, Caden Hannon and Braylon Hannon and four sisters, Frankie Robins, Barbara Stepp, Cheryl Willis and Diane Davis. He was predeceased by two sisters, Debbie Houck and Mary Jane Forrester.
Funeral Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Redeemer Fellowship of Edisto Island, PO Box 714, Edisto Island, SC 29438, www.redeemerfellowshipedistoisland.org/on_line_giving_40050.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019