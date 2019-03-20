Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Hannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony L. Hannon Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tony L. Hannon Sr. Obituary
Tony L. Hannon Sr.

Edisto Island - Tony L. Hannon, Sr., husband of Diann Finch Hannon, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Mr. Hannon was born in Greenville to the late Frank Lewis Hannon and Betty Jean Turner Hannon. He loved his family, his pets, fishing and metal detecting. He attended Redeemer Fellowship of Edisto Island.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Tony Hannon, Jr. (Tricia) and Jason Hannon (Kelly); four grandchildren, Rylie Hannon, Grant Hannon, Caden Hannon and Braylon Hannon and four sisters, Frankie Robins, Barbara Stepp, Cheryl Willis and Diane Davis. He was predeceased by two sisters, Debbie Houck and Mary Jane Forrester.

Funeral Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Redeemer Fellowship of Edisto Island, PO Box 714, Edisto Island, SC 29438, www.redeemerfellowshipedistoisland.org/on_line_giving_40050.

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fletcher Funeral Service
Download Now