Tony Trombini
Mauldin - Agostino "Tony" Trombini, 81, husband of the late Sarah Shepherd Trombini, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Born in Rovigo, Italy, he was a son of the late Francesco and Adrianna Turatti Trombini.
Tony became a United States Citizen in 1984 and was the owner and operator of Tony's Tile in Mauldin.
He enjoyed playing corn hole, pool, bowling, and fellowship at the Senior Citizens of Mauldin and the Senior Action Club. He was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Tony is survived by a son, Perry Steven Trombini (Roxie); five grandchildren, Anthony, Brandon, and Megan Trombini, Amber Robinson (Alex), and Zack Gault; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Gino Trombini (Shirley); sisters, Augusta T. Ingegneri (Marcello), and Maria Teresa Ingegneri (Gabrielli); son-in-law, Mack Gault.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Adrian T. Gault; sister, Nina Tonnini (Leno); brothers, Luigi and Aldo Trombini, and infant brother, Gino Trombini.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 739 N. Main Street, Mauldin, SC 29662.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019