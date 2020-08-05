Tracy Ann Crawford
Pickens - Tracy Ann Crawford, 85, of Pickens, passed away August 4, 2020.
Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of the late Monty and Minnie Nix Skelton and wife to the late Gerald Crawford. She was a member of First Baptist Church Pickens, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Hiott-Lanham Sunday School Class. She loved purchasing items throughout the year for the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. Mrs. Crawford enjoyed spending her evenings drinking coffee with her friends.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Steven Freeman and wife Abbie of Easley; grandchildren, Sarah S. Freeman of Easley and Andrew Grant of Clinton, SC; great grandson, Blaze Bauer; niece, Barbara Wood Allen of Boiling Springs, SC; great niece, Dori Wood of Boiling Springs, SC.
Mrs. Crawford was predeceased by her husband, parents, daughter, Jo Ann Grant and sister, Gellette Dickerson.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hiott-Lanham Sunday School Class, First Baptist Church Pickens, 406 E. Main Street, Pickens, SC 29671 for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.