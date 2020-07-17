Tracy L. Burch
Lyman - Tracy Louise Burch, 63, passed away on July 16, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Charles Landrum and Bertha Mae West Burch, she was a commercial sales representative and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are her best friend and caregiver, Deborah Trotter of Lyman; three brothers, Donald Burch of Lyman, Douglas Burch (Barbara) of Campobello and Kenneth Burch (Deborah) of Lyman.
Tracy was predeceased by one sister, Patricia Burch.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Terry Rainey. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 p.m. Sunday at Motlow Creek Baptist Church.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to: Barbara Burch, Lynne Smith, Barbara Potter, Sandra and Bob Hargett, Ramona Waldrop, Brenda Fowler, Lisa Gebing, The Golightly Family, and the staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for their love and support.
The families are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.