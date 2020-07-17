1/
Tracy L. Burch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy L. Burch

Lyman - Tracy Louise Burch, 63, passed away on July 16, 2020.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Charles Landrum and Bertha Mae West Burch, she was a commercial sales representative and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are her best friend and caregiver, Deborah Trotter of Lyman; three brothers, Donald Burch of Lyman, Douglas Burch (Barbara) of Campobello and Kenneth Burch (Deborah) of Lyman.

Tracy was predeceased by one sister, Patricia Burch.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Terry Rainey. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 p.m. Sunday at Motlow Creek Baptist Church.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to: Barbara Burch, Lynne Smith, Barbara Potter, Sandra and Bob Hargett, Ramona Waldrop, Brenda Fowler, Lisa Gebing, The Golightly Family, and the staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for their love and support.

The families are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved