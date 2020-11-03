Trevor Adair
- - Trevor Adair, age 60, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Trevor is survived by his loving wife Jody (Vasquez) Adair with whom they shared 43 years together; his daughters, Megan Adair and Courtney Adair (Tyler Hogan) and siblings Gary, Ian, and Janice Adair.
Memorial services will be held in Mechanicsburg, PA at 2PM Thursday, November 5th and will be live streamed. A Celebration of life to honor Trevor will be held in South Carolina in 2021 to allow a safe gathering to remember him. Please visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com
where full SC event, live streaming and donation details will be shared once available.