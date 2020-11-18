Troy Gilbert Clements



Greenville - Troy Gilbert Clements, 90, beloved husband of 58 years to the late Myra Holder Clements, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



Born in Marietta, Oklahoma on July 10, 1930, he was the son of the late Tom and Velma Harris Clements.



After high school graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country for twenty years, including a year in Vietnam, and retired a Chief Master Sergeant. He retired from the United States Post Office after twenty years of service as a letter carrier in the city of Easley.



Through the years, Troy enjoyed playing basketball, playing golf, neighborhood walks, gardening, country music, and attending Clemson sporting events. He was a faithful member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his daughter, Diane Greer (Rick); grandson, Rev. Matthew Greer (Amber); and two precious great grandchildren, Audrey Joy and Elliott James.



In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, J.C.; a sister, Edna; and a brother-in-law and sister -in-law, Cephas and Ellen Weatherford.



Although there will be no formal visitation, friends are welcome to pay their respects and leave notes of condolences for the family on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Northwest Chapel. Those attending are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines on Social Distancing and Wearing a Mask. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West.



The family wishes to covey their heartfelt thanks to the Parker-Assisted Living Facility, Sage Memory Care Unit, and Brookdale Hospice for their special love and care.



Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Berea Friendship United Methodist Church, 8011 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29617.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store