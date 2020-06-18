Trudie Tipton
1964 - 2020
Trudie Tipton

Greenville - Trudie Tipton, 55, of Greenville, passed away at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was born on July 17, 1964 in Stoke-on-Trent, England to June and Ray Hodgkinson. The family eventually settled in Piedmont, South Carolina where Trudie would graduate from Woodmont High School and Greenville Technical College.

Trudie was an intelligent, warm and compassionate woman with an enormous heart, independent spirit. Her outgoing personality ensured she never met a stranger. She recently found spiritual peace attending virtual worship services with her daughter through Midtown Two Notch Church in Columbia.

Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. -Isaiah 43:1

In addition to her parents, her memory is forever treasured by her daughters, Leslie, Samantha and Tyla, and her brother, Kevin.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends, and seating for the service will be limited. A video recording of the service will be available here at a later time for those unable to attend.

Friends are encouraged to send "Hugs from Home" and leave condolence messages by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
