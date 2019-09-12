Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Trudy Case Shockley Obituary
Trudy Case Shockley

Simpsonville - Gertrude "Trudy" Case Shockley, 92, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Born in Gallants Ferry, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jake and Bessie Jordan Jones.

Trudy was the retired owner of Aaron Case Piano Co. of Simpsonville. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of the Simpsonville Garden Club and Simpsonville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Patti Case Priestley, and Sandy Shockley Neal; sons, Mike Case and wife, Teresa, and Milton Shockley, Jr. and wife, Laraine; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Yvonne Stokes, and Della Kirkland; and son-in-law, Brent Sanders.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Aaron Robert Case, as well as her second husband, Milton M. Shockley, Sr.; and daughter, Linda S. Sanders.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Cannon Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
