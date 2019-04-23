Services
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Greer - Trudy Fowler Sherbert, 77, of 106 Cathedral Drive went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Francis Downtown, Greenville.

A native of Woodruff, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Hazel Johnson Fowler. She was a member of Praise Cathedral and was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Woodruff High School and Anderson College and held many offices in Medical Auxillaries.

She was a devoted mother who faithfully supported her sons' sporting events all of their school years. Trudy's kitchen was a favorite gathering place for the friends of her sons, one year the yearbook featured her picture with the caption "Trudy's Kitchen", a testament of her love for family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. J. David Sherbert (Cindy) of Greenville and Christian E. Sherbert (Liz) of Beaufort; one sister, Dayna Fowler Chumley (Gary) of Woodruff; 5 grandchildren, Davis Sherbert, Caroline Sherbert, Elizabeth Ann Sherbert, Liza Raye Sherbert, and Carson Sherbert. She was predeceased by a son, T. Ray Sherbert Jr. and a sister, Kimberly F. Fowler.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel in Woodruff. Interment will follow in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, Enoree.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Praise Cathedral, 3390 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, S.C. 29650 or a church of your choice.

The family is at Dayna and Gary Chumley, 301 Allen Bridge Road, Woodruff and at their respective homes.

Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019
