Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Mausoleum
1901 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Truman Batson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Truman Calvin Batson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Truman Calvin Batson Obituary
Truman Calvin Batson

Greenville - Truman Calvin Batson, 84, of Greenville SC died peacefully at Greenville Glen following a brief illness.

Truman was the son of the late Jordan and Nora Edwards Batson.

Truman is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mattie Sue Robinson Batson; two sisters, Louise Allen, Aileen Mullinax and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers.

Truman was retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company and was an active member of Buncombe Road and Leawood Baptist Church.

A Graveside service for Truman will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 at 11:30am in Woodlawn Memorial Mausoleum, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd. Greenville SC 29609.

The family would like to thank Regency Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Truman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now