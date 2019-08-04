|
Truman Calvin Batson
Greenville - Truman Calvin Batson, 84, of Greenville SC died peacefully at Greenville Glen following a brief illness.
Truman was the son of the late Jordan and Nora Edwards Batson.
Truman is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mattie Sue Robinson Batson; two sisters, Louise Allen, Aileen Mullinax and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers.
Truman was retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company and was an active member of Buncombe Road and Leawood Baptist Church.
A Graveside service for Truman will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 at 11:30am in Woodlawn Memorial Mausoleum, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd. Greenville SC 29609.
The family would like to thank Regency Hospice for their compassionate care.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 4, 2019